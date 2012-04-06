Best Babysitting and Nanny Agencies In Miami

For many Miami parents, raising kids is just one of countless responsibilities, no matter how rewarding. Trying to juggle work and family commitments can be stressful, and finding an extra hand to help can make all of the difference. These area businesses know how important it is to find the right person to help you take great care of your kids, even with your hectic schedule.

Class Act Nannies

11767 S. Dixie Hwy. #404

Miami, Florida 33156

(305) 761-0001

(305) 302-9777

www.classactnannies.com



Price: $350 application fee/$1,200 placement fee

Find the right full-to-part time, live-in or live-out nannies, and 24-hour baby specialists easily with Class Act’s personalized nanny-matching services. Class Act Nannies makes sure to personally interview and do a background check for each nanny/baby specialist, and it also thoroughly reviews nannies’ work and personal references. Class Act Nannies walks you through the entire process of speaking to the person’s references and interviewing them yourself, including providing you with a list of interview questions in addition to whatever questions you already have. Class Act Nannies also provides a 6-month guarantee period to replace any nanny if the placement is not working out.

The Babysitting Company

6538 Collins Ave., Ste. 380

Miami Beach, Florida 33141

(305) 890-7000

www.thebabysittingcompany.com

Price: $18 per hour Members/$25 per hour non-members/$300 annual membership fee/$2,000 minimum placement fee

The Babysitting Company provides parents with a variety of services to meet their needs whether that’s in a private residence, at a resort, a hotel or a special event. Its services range from part-time to full-time babysitters for long-term, after school, evening, traveling and corporate needs. The Babysitting Company personally interviews and trains all of its babysitters and makes sure to run a thorough background check, drug test and check the CPR certification of each sitter. All sitters speak fluent English but may speak other languages if parents prefer bilingual care.

Fun Club Kids Miami

6710 S.W. 80th St.

South Miami, FL 33143

(305) 669-1700

www.funclubkids.com

Price: $6,500 a year/$200 registration fee/$200 supply fee/$9 per hour

Fun Club offers a variety of services including babysitting, after school care and corporate childcare. Babysitting is available any time, and activities range from educational playtime to karaoke and movie nights. Fun Club also hosts sleepovers about once a month. Fun Club is a licensed center and its employees are certified and given a thorough background check and security screening.

The Nanny Network

21200 N.E. 38th Ave.

Suite 310

Aventura, Florida 33180

(305) 932-5335

www.nannynetworkinc.com/

Price: $600 to $1,500 per week/$30,000 to $75,000 per year/one-time fee of 22 percent of annual salary

The Nanny Network typically provides live-in and live-out nannies for families. Additionally, they provide part-time and temporary nannies as well as baby nurses. Live-in nannies referred by the Nanny Network typically work five days a week, for eight- to 10-hours a day, and typically have weekends off, but most nannies are flexible on a case-by-case basis. The Nanny Network uses a thorough screening process that includes reference checks, in depth-interviews, and a personality and skill profile for each potential nanny. It also helps families select a nanny that fits their needs and guides them through the interview process. Most nannies provided are professionals who hold a either a bachelor’s or master’s degree.

Elite Nannies on Call

429 Lenox Ave., 5C18

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 771-3816

www.elitenanniesoncall.com



Price: $1,500 minimum placement fee/$800 short-term placement/$1,200 part-time placement/$30 daily fee for temporary placement

Elite Nannies on Call provides families with a variety of services ranging from full and part-time, short-term, on-call and off-site nannies to corporate childcare. Nannies referred by Elite Nannies are put through a rigorous screening process that includes a psychological assessment and structured behavioral interviews. Elite Nannies also trains its nannies and specializes in care for children with developmental disabilities, autism-spectrum disorders and ADHD.

