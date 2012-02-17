Ladybugs Released To Fight Whiteflies

February 17, 2012 11:33 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Six-thousand ladybugs were released Friday, but it wasn’t an attempt to bring lots of luck to South Florida.

Instead, the ladybugs will target a new species of the whitefly that has made its way to South Florida.

The whitefiles are problematic because they are attacking gumbo limbo trees, South Florida’s “tourist tree.”

That’s where the ladybug comes into play.

Bob’s Bugs released thousands of ladybugs, and other insects, to an affected Miami yard. All of the insects feast off the whitefly.

The white, small winged flies feed off the leaves of the tree. The University of Florida’s Institute of of Food and Agricultural Services reported that whiteflies leave behind white spirals and a white, waxy build-up on the underside of leaves. This causes the leaf to turn yellow and fall off.

But, according to University of Florida horticulture and entemologist Adrian Hunsberger, the release of the ladybugs may not be effective.

Hunsberger said a release like this typically only works in an enclosed space so that there is no chance the ladybugs will fly away. Hunsberger said the plan isn’t a bad idea, but not completely eliminate the problem.

