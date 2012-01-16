Broward Boy Praised After Aiding In Arrest Of Alleged Hit & Run Driver

TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – A Coral Springs boy is being praised by authorities for his role in catching an accused hit and run driver.

Peter Pappas, 11, told CBS4 News that he was in the car with his mother when the driver in front of them pulled a risky move.

The Pappas’ say the driver tried to make a left at this intersection on Pine Island Road and Northwest 61 Street in Tamarac but an oncoming driver clipped his car.

The Pappas stopped to help.

They said the driver who made the risky turn stopped briefly then drove off. Peter ran after the car and got the tag number.

“If it was me and that had just happened to me I would some kid like me to go after that car and get that plate number,” said Pappas.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, officers arrested the driver, who has been identified as Gerald Joseph Veyvoda, 63. The paper said Veyvoda has been charged with leaving the scene of the accident and DUI, among other charges.

This is not Peter’s first good deed. His mother told CBS4’s Carey Codd when Peter was five, he saved his little brother from drowning.

Peter also raised thousands of dollars for a little girl in need of a lung transplant.