Charges Dropped In Murder Of Corrections Officer, 2 YO Son

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For the second time, prosecutors have dropped charges against one of the suspects in the 2010 murder of a state corrections officer from Miami and her 2-year-old son.
Prosecutors said Friday they were forced to drop the charges against 20-year-old Demarcus Alexander, one of 3 men originally charged with the December 14th, 2010 murder of Ciara Lee, 24, and her 2-year-old son Devin Franklin.
Police said witnesses had become uncooperative and little assistance was provided by the community where the shootings happened.
Last January, prosecutors decided not to pursue a case against Henry Ferguson, who was initially arrested on a murder charge. While prosecutors declined comment, Ferguson’s attorney said the charges were dropped due to a lack of evidence.
This leaves prosecutors with a single suspect, 24-year-old Tavares Williams, who was arrested in Jacksonville after the murders and returned to Miami.
Police had claimed Alexander, who will remain jailed on an unrelated probation violation charges stormed into Lee’s Model City home on NW 73rd Street and open fire in mid-December. Lee and her 2-year old son Devon Franklin died in a hail of bullets. Lee’s uncle, 49-year old Tony Lee, was shot in the leg. There were six people in the home at the time of the shooting and police said they found more than 70 casings.
Police said Lee and her family were not the intended targets of the attack and it may have been drug related based on the types of weapons used.
Alexander had been held without bond on two counts of second degree murder and four counts of attempted murder.
One Comment
Now it is time to quit trying because they are spending money on something that will never happen and we don’t have the money to spend there are other things that are far more important to spend the little money we do have on things that are more winnable.
WOW
I believe that it’s our duty to do all we can to make sure people like this are never on the streets. It’s awful how a mother and son were killed inoccently. This case was mentioned on The Next 48 on A&E. A girl proclaimed, not with desire, the names of the two involved. So I don’t see why Henry was put away. Whatever we do will be put on trial before God, so at least we have that.
if that was your 2 yr. old baby, and he was murdered while he was in the safest place any child should be, in his bed with his mommy(who was murdered also) and daddy. you wouldnt be saying that. karma is a real thing, mark my words, something bad will happen to that disease of a human.
Do you think that just because of a technicality that these monsters got away that they learned their lesson and have quit their lifestyle of drugs and violence? How can you say to quit?!?! They will undoubtedly be involved in many more crimes in the future probably even another murder, so how can you say that they should quit? If it was your decision, and you stopped trying to win this case and keep these monsters off the street, how could you face the family of the future victims, what would you tell them, that we didn’t have the money to get them off the street for the first crime so now you and your family have to suffer for that, but its ok, because we didn’t waste money on an ‘unwinable’ case? Is that what you would tell the family? Or, God forbid, what if it was your son next? Would you be OK with knowing that the murderer SHOULD have already been off the street before your tragedy? I applaud law enforcement for sparing no expense, becuase it is NOT just about justice, but about PROTECTING future innocent victims that don’t need to die, and I think we should spend MORE tax payer money on prosecution, oh, but you probably would have a fit if you had to pay a few more cents tax on your beer or cigarettes. How can you even THINK to talk about financial responsibility and HUMAN lives in the same sentence. That makes me sick.
SMH! U know what! ARGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGH!
what is wrong with you.?why would you say something like that? what do you think the money should be spent on? I WANTED TO SAY SOOOOOOOO BAD I HOPE YOU BURN IN HELL. THEN GOD LET ME KNOW THAT BY SAYING THAT TO YOU,I WOULDNT BE ANY BETTER THAN YOU. GOD PLEASE SHOW THIS CHILD OF YOURS WHAT IS WRONG WITH THIS STATEMENT. GIVE THIS PERSON A HEART AND A MIND TO KNOW BETTER. IN JESUS NAME AMEN AND AMEN
I AM SHOCKED BY YOUR COMMENT! HOW INSENSITIVE ARE YOU? A young women and her 2 yr old baby were murdered and you feel thats UNIMPORTANT. If maybe it had been a family member of yours that was murdered you would want the State Of Florida to spare no expense. Let me guess, are you on welfare or unemployment or other gov. assistance and perhaps feel that the money is better put to use by giving it to you or other people who in SOME cases produce nothing and never did? Wow thats “winnable!” Hence the reason the State is broke.
Carol you are the biggest jerk in not just Florida, but the entire world. You act as if the police are after someone with no connection to the crime. Carol, you may be the dumbest person in the entire world. If I could stomach re-reading your post Id probably point out your inability to write a correct sentence.
STACY @ CALL U OUT CAROL IS RIGHT BECAUSE BEFORE YOU SPEND MONEY ON SOMETHING LIKE INMATE CASES HAVE PROOF THIS WAS A GANG THEY SHOULD HAVE KNOWN BETTER TO EVEN ASK FOR WITNESSES.ITS NOT ABOUT WHO’S ON GOVERNMENT FUNDS CAUSE THE GOVERNMENT HELP EVERYBODY IN DIFFERENT WAYS,I FEEL FOR THE FAMILY AND IF I KNEW SOMETHING IM NOT SURE WHAT I WOULD DO.LOSE WIN SITUATION
I was just doing some follow up to this case, I don’t know if you’ve seen it but it was on the First 48 tonight. From looking at the show it appeared they have the right people, because a girl spoke up and said she was talking about the shooting with one of the shooters. she just for whatever reasons decided she didn’t want to say what she saw anymore
It’s a sad situation
the girl who heard them talking should be held accountable in some sort a way just think if it was a child of yours but I’ll say this God WILL PREVAIL the people responsible will get their’s GOD WILL SEE TO IT !!!!!!
…Just watched this case on the first 48 and i am in disbelief that now innocent women and children are not safe working everyday and sleeping in their beds. Its bad enough they’re selling drugs and killing each other, now innocent family members have become targets in this street drug war. Please dont let these murderers back out on the streets to run free!!!
The witness wasn’t a woman; check the hat and the mannerism of the witness. The voice had been disguised as if it were a woman. I don’t think it’s right to with-hold information, however I do understand why witnesses are reluctant to cooperate with police. Police provides little to no protection for witnesses leaving the witness insecure to testify. Remember, the witness still lives in the community.
My heart goes out to the family, may Jehovah God walk with you in these hard times, My heart cries for you, Please Miami, STAND UP AND DO THE RIGHT THING, what if it were your, MOTHER, FATHER, SISTER, BROTHER, OR YOUR CHILD? P.S. Miami crime prevention, please offer a reward, that might give people some incentive.
It’s only been less than 6 months. Let’s keep faith that justice will be served. As far as Demarcus Alexander- he will pay in this lifetime, in this world and it his punishment will be far worse than what the Lee family has suffered. It may not even be something directly at him, but a loved one- someone precious to him. He should be living in shame and his supporters should be living in fear.
I wonder what Demarcus’s mother thinks and feels…smh- to know that she bore a human being with the devil inside! He’s a monster!! I am so mad right now…he deserves the death penalty without trial!
Nicki Spence is one of the witnesses. She is the girlfriend of the Williams guy
I have to agree that solid evidence is needed to put these animals in jail. I hope the the investigating team will not rest until they are put away.
I cannot believe the murderers have not been executed by those seeking vengeance. Isn’t that the way it works in the ‘hood’?
The witness was most likely threatened, common tactic in the hood.
first of all we as parents should never put our babies at risk and in danger: if this house was a target house for drugs and drugs of that capacity was being sold out of that house it was risky to have a child living in that enviroment no matter what.my heart goes out to the mom and especially the child,but we have to understand that our children safety is always first and a top priority so mothers please if drug activity is in one place then our children need to be in another place this man was a target and very dangerous with the amount of drugs and money that was in that house.he care about noone but his self drugs and money so lets stop blaming society and the authorities for our choices in life they can only do but so much they are not god and they wasnt present during these shootings i am quiet sure if they can prosecute these people they would they didnt do the shootings our own people in our community does god bless that child and god will handle the shooters judgement day will come to all those that had a hand in these homicides; god bless the family and the authorities that put forth to solve this case.
NI lived across the street from this house for 15 years Imoved a couple of years ago and trust me even if they knew something it would probally cost them their life to tell the police they are not kind to snitches and believe the police play both sides and will try to force you to testify bot even worrying about your safety miami cops suck but I do hope they get all the shooters involved and give them the death penalty poor little boy
Florida law needs to be changed! The reason this dude got off is because he didnt confess and witnesses didn’t cooperate in the end… How in the world do you have witnesses give a description of the vehicle, another gives the location of the guns and another spills her guts on what she heard and you mean to tell me that you dont have enough evidence to charger this cat with murder? Oh, and you find him with an AK.. 100 round drum? Was either of the weapons that were found eveb used in the crime? My heart goes out to the family.. This had to be one of the hardest shows to watch! Its crazy how there is no regard for human life! When will the senseless killing stop!
The senseless killing will stop after Dermacus is brutally sliced to pieces, revived back to life and killed again a thousand times, before he meets his eternal damnation in hell! Come to think of it, that won’t be a senseless killing after all. It would be a goodwill gestures to the world to feel save again!
people dont understand the law…just because somebody says i heard demarcus say something about the killing, someone describe a car and there is a matching gun….all of that is circumstantial and word of mouth…a good defense team will tear that witness apart and say how many black magnums are in the city of miami and most from that neighborhood have guns in them…they did the right thing…hold him for other things, send him to state pen and tell everyone what he did….someone will make him pay one way or another
yeah carol is a pumpuss ass hole probley a republican I’m not even from florida I’m from michigan and that comment was as senseless as the double homicide..Republicans..tisk tisk..our money ..lol
Carol your a complete deuchbag bet if it was your family you’d care if it was your son you’d care damn moron beforr ya open ya mouth bout money being spent were it should jump in with people opposing the iraq war Demarcus will get his he got to come out sometime when he do hope it slow and painfull
The whole thing is sooo sad. we didnt know ciara`s situation so she could have been staying their just because she had nowhere else to go.. and demarcus karma is a b**ch. he`ll get what he deserves..or hopfully worse and someone takes care of him.. and as for the “witnesses” they will get what they deserve too bc is seens like nobody copperates with police there and if the suffer the same fate no one will help the police seek justice either..karma. who really give a hout about money when a innocent child is involved.. god bless the lee family and u r in my prayers.
This is ah damn shame is all i have 2 say!!!
I have one thing to say to the person who said that’s enough its time to move on.. This is a human life.. If it were you or your family would that be your response.. People please think before you speak.. that is very ignorant
WHAT IS UP WITH YOU GARDNER AND CAROL. IF THE PEOPLE WOULD TALK THESE KILLERS WOULDNT BE ON THE STREETS KILLING OVER AND OVER. IF THEY WOULD KILL A 2 YR OLD. YOU AND CAROLO ARE NOTHING. I DONT UNDERSTAND THIS IM NOT GOING TO BE A SNITCH. MORE OF THESE KILLERS WOULD BE PUT AWAY IF YOU DO SOMETHING AND STOP BEING SCARED.IF THE BULLET WAS IN U TWO OR A FAMILY MEMBER YOU WOULDNT SAY THIS JUNK. WHERE DO U WANT THE MONEY TO GO. FOOD STAMPS,BEER,WEED,YOUR HAIR AND NAILS WHEN YOU ARE SUPPOSE TO PAY YOUR BILLS,GET YOUR KIDS SOME SHOE.OR OH I KNOW YOU WANT TO SELL YOUR STAMPS FOR MONEY IS THAT IT. TELL ME. A 2YEAR OLD WAS KILLED WHILE HE WAS SLEEPING PEOPLE. THE GUY I MEAN SATAN HAD THE NERVES TO LOOK AT THE PHOTO OF THE CHILD AND YAWN AND YOU DONT WANT TO SPEND MONEY TO TRY AND KEEP THEM BEHIND BARS. PLEASE GOD GIVE THESE ?I DONT KNOW WHAT TO CALL THEM,CAN YOU GIVE THEN A CLUE WHAT THIS WORLD IS COMING TO. THE COPES CANT DO THERE JOB UNLESS WE DO OUR JOB.
everyone is entitled to believe what they want. no sin is greater than the next and let he who has never sinned cast the first stone. God is greater than any man and if God sees fit for Demarcus to come home, then so be it. everyone that has something negative to say is a hypocrite. we were not there and every rumor does not hold weight. FREE DEMARCUS ALEXANDER. he is human, not close to any devil—so for all “commenting”, may the Lord bless your negative souls