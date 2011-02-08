Hit & Run Person Of Interest Photo Released

MIAMI (CBS4) — Miami Police have identified a person of interest after a hit and run driver struck a pedestrian then left the severely injured, elderly man on the sidewalk.

Miami Police said Andres Calero-Bravo is the “person of interest” in the case.

According to police, Luciano Medina was standing on a sidewalk at 3907 West Flagler Street at approximately 9:30 a.m. when the driver of a grey Toyota 4-Runner swerved onto the sidewalk in order to pass a Miami-Dade Transit Bus, which had stopped in front of him, and hit Medina.

Medina’s friend and landlord Alberto Soto arrived at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he is listed in critical condition. He said he knew Medina for 17 years.

“I feel bad,” Soto said. “He’s a very good man.”

After the driver hit the Medina, police say, he got out of the SUV and ran away on foot.

“Somebody who is in trouble with the law or would do something like that…you got to have a conscience, at least stay there and check on them,” Soto said.

Soto said he is possibly the only one to check on Medina. Medina has no children and his elderly wife is in a nursing home. Soto said it’s possible that Medina was on his way to visit his wife.

“He goes every single day,” Soto said. “Every single day he goes to see his wife.”

Soto said Medina was a compassionate man.

“He’s always there helping people, there’s always older people there,” Soto said. “And he tries to do the best he can”

Police said if you have any information about this case or know Andres Calero-Bravo call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.