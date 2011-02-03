Alligator Alley Re-Opened To Traffic

FT. LAUDERDALE (CBS4) – Alligator Alley has been re-opened to traffic after being closed much of the morning due to dense fog which made it impossible for drivers to see the highway.
The Florida Highway Patrol said I-75 from the West Toll Gate at Exit 101 in Naples to the East Toll Gate at U.S. 27 in Broward County was shut down in the early hours of Thursday morning due to extremely limited visibility.
Additionally, all of South Florida except for the coastal areas had been under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m.
A Dense Fog Advisory means that visibility may be reduced to less than a quarter mile. Drivers who encounter heavy fog should use their low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance between their vehicle and the one ahead of them.
