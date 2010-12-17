Baseball’s Juan Pierre Gives Back With Adopt-A-Family Shopping Spree

MIAMI (CBS4) -Baseball great Juan Pierre is not only a world series champion, but he’s also a champion of charity in the community.

“It’s something that we have a passion for and my wife has a huge passion for.” Pierre told CBS4’s Nicole Maristany.

That passion motivated Pierre and his wife Liz, both longtime adopters through the Neighbors 4 Neighbors Adopt a Family Program, to take 10 families on a holiday shopping spree for groceries and gifts at Walmart.

“We know the time of year is hard with the economic situation so any little thing we can do to help” said Pierre.

Together with their church, The Pierre’s made sure that everything from toys to treats were taken care of.

“We have a wonderful vision to help people wherever we find them” Pastor Anthony Yorke of Harvest Preparation Apostolic Ministries explained.

The opportunity is helping families like The Bynes-Alexis Family who suffered a job loss earlier in the year to get the leg up they need this holiday.

“Right now with only one parent in the house working, paying bills, two kids and I have my great aunt here who’s living with me too” said Takesha Bynes.

But things started looking brighter when they heard they’d been adopted.

“I was telling them, as things get better and Daddy starts back working things will get better. So when the Pierre’s called me I thought it was a blessing from God” said Bynes.

A blessing, The Pierre’s say goes both ways.

“Faith is what we’re about, and when we see the kids faces and all of that we’re happy” said Pierre.

To help out families in need this holiday through the Adopt a Family program, visit neighbors4neighbors.org or call 305-597-4404.